Southfield district court judge accused of lying during state investigation of colleague

An Oakland County district court judge is accused of lying to investigators while they looked into a complaint regarding a fellow judge, according to a public complaint filed by the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission last week.

Southfield's 46th District Court Judge Debra Nance is accused of making false statements on two occasions, in July 2020 and in September 2021. Nance was not immediately available for comment.

The investigation into Nance is connected to another complaint issued before Thanksgiving against Wayne County 36th District Court Judge Demetria Brue, who allegedly lied about being assaulted by a bike shop owner at a judicial conference in August 2019 on Mackinac Island.

Brue asked the bicycle shop for a discount because Nance had trouble operating the bicycle they rented, according to the complaint filed against Brue. Nance primarily watched as Brue spoke to the owner of the shop.

When the employees and owner denied her the discount, Brue allegedly told them she and Nance were judges and tried to reach across the cash register to take back their receipt. The receipt ripped and Brue accused the owner of assaulting her and said she was going to call the police, according to Brue's complaint.

She allegedly said something along the lines of, "Do you know what is now going to happen to you, a Caucasian man that's found guilty of striking an African American female judge?" She told the owner she was shaken and feared for her safety.

When police reviewed security camera footage, they said it appeared that Brue had been the assaulter, according to the complaint against Brue.

Nance is accused of making false statements on two occasions, in July 2020 and in September 2021. In 2020, Nance falsely testified that Brue did not say she was in fear for her life after being assaulted, nor did she say the owner had assaulted a Black woman or a Black judge, according to the complaint against Nance.

Nance testified at least nine separate times in July 2020 that police did not give her and Brue the chance to speak with them, despite their efforts, and that they were treated poorly by the owner and police because they were Black, according to Nance's complaint. Brue and Nance allegedly spoke with police for more than 10 minutes when they first arrived at the bike shop.

Nance said police told them to go wait by the curb, which she said was "demeaning and comparable to the inappropriate way African Americans have been mistreated in the United States," according to the complaint against Nance. Investigators determined this was not true.

She repeated some of these lies in September 2021, according to the complaint against her.

Nance has been a lawyer since 2000 and a 46th District Court judge since 2012.

Issuing a public complaint is one of the first steps in the investigative process. The next step is a public hearing on the allegations in front of a master appointed by the Michigan Supreme Court.

kberg@detroitnews.com