1 dead in Rochester Hills house fire Tuesday

A man is dead after an early Tuesday morning fire at a mobile home community in Rochester Hills, officials said.

First responders were called at about 2 a.m. to the man's home in the 30 block of Carondelet in the Rochester Estates community near Avon and John R roads for a fire, they said. Neighbors called 911 to report smoke and flames in the home. They also said the homeowner's car was parked in the driveway and they feared he was inside the residence.

Firefighters arrived and entered the home to search for any victims. Officials said it appeared a hoarder lived at the home.

They found a man near a bedroom at the rear of the home and got him out. Medics were unable to find a pulse and he was unresponsive. They transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased, officials said.

Meanwhile, crews continued to battle the blaze and had it contained within an hour. They said they needed special equipment to help dig through the structure to fully extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

