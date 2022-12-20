Bouchard announces scholarship fund for Oxford High students

A memorial scholarship fund for students who were enrolled at Oxford High School the day of the 2021 attack was announced on Tuesday by Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

The scholarship to attend Oakland Community College was made possible by the Oakland County Deputy Sheriff's Association/Family Benevolent Fund, Bouchard said.

Fund members raised more than $24,000 through the sale of Oxford Strong pins to support the scholarship program. Five scholarships will be awarded in April at Oxford High School during an awards ceremony. Students must graduate from Oxford High School and can apply through OCC.

The group, through its membership and local businesses and donors, also adopted 12 local families and donated more than $14,000 for the holidays.

One family recently moved to Rochester Hills after being displaced from their home in Ukraine, officials said. All the families will be provided with a holiday meal from local restaurants, gifts and gas cards. It is the first time the fund has sponsored families for Christmas, officials said.

"It is inspiring to see after a tragedy where we have seen the worst in humanity, to watch the rise of the best in humanity that seeks out ways to uplift and support people in these terrible moments," Bouchard said during a news conference at the sheriff's office in Pontiac. "I am proud of our team, and all who contributed to this effort to brighten not just the holiday, but the future for a number of families."

The families were identified by school resource deputies and CARE House of Oakland County.

Bouchard was joined at the news conference by members of the fund including its president, detective Rich Knodel; Shawn Schroeder and Amber Beebe from Great Oaks Country Club; Eric Lofquist, director of development/Oakland Community College Foundation and T.J. Lang, a former member of the Green Bay Packers and one-time Detroit Lions player.

"Our board wanted to do something to impact families in Oakland County this holiday season," Knodel said. "We're grateful for Sheriff Bouchard's assistance and the response from our donors was truly humbling. They gave without hesitation. We could not have done this without everyone's help."

