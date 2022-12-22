Madison Heights Police seek information on fatal shooting

Madison Heights — Police are looking for information on a fatal shooting that happened earlier this week at a seafood restaurant.

Officers responded to the 168 Crab restaurant on the 32000 block of John R.at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday where they learned that one victim, a 36-year-old Detroit man, had been taken to a local hospital by a family member. He died from his injuries at the hospital, police say.

Madison Heights police believe this man was targeted and the attack was not random. They are working on several leads but suspect an unknown man who was last seen driving a dark-colored SUV.

Madison Heights Police ask anyone with information about this crime or any witnesses to contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the department at 248-585-2100. People can also report information anonymously to CrimeStoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

