Pontiac man sentenced in Oakland County sex trafficking ring

A Pontiac man has been sentenced to prison for his role in prostituting and sex trafficking women across Oakland County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday.

Dallas Ephraim Jordan-King, 25, faced a hearing Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court, records show.

Judge Jacob Cunningham sentenced him to: • The maximum sentence of 100 months to 15 years on one count of forced labor/commercial sex• The maximum sentence of 85 months to 20 years on one count of child sexually abusive material – production (served consecutively)• An additional two years on one count of felony firearm, a two-year felony

Jordan-King also was ordered to pay $27,000 in restitution to the sex trafficking victim, including $20,000 of proceeds, and must register as a sex offender.

"Our partnerships with local law enforcement agencies make it possible to pursue these predators and hold them accountable wherever they are operating in Michigan," Nessel said. "Jordan-King victimized minors and multiple young women for financial gain, and I would like to thank Judge Cunningham for recognizing the severity of the threat the defendant posed and the gravity of his crimes."

Authorities reported Jordan-King operated a prostitution and sex trafficking criminal enterprise that included at least nine women in Auburn Hills, Madison Heights, Pontiac as well as elsewhere in the county between July 2018 and October 2019.

The investigation was initiated by the Auburn Hills Police Department, which sought help from the FBI Oakland County Violent Crime and Gang Task Force. It includes Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Michigan State Police, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office as well as the police departments of Auburn Hills, Bloomfield Township, Ferndale, Madison Heights, Novi, Southfield and Troy.

Jordan-King was charged in 2020.

"I am proud of the FBI Taskforce and all the men and women that worked so diligently on this case," Madison Heights police Chief Corey Haines said Wednesday. "Jordan-King was a dangerous predator in a sex trafficking ring and was successfully arrested and prosecuted for his behavior. Our city and many other cities are much safer today with him being sentenced to prison."

Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard added: "It is important to hold human traffickers responsible, and to take them out of position to violate anyone else. Partnership on these cases are critical and I am proud of our team and our partners who worked so diligently on this investigation and prosecution. Human trafficking is a modern-day scourge that must be ended. This case is a clear example of how this behavior will not be tolerated in Oakland County."

Since 2011, the Michigan Department of the Attorney General has provided training to more than 1,000 professionals and filed charges against 34 people for human trafficking.