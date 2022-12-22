Small plane crashes at Stellantis property in Auburn Hills

Mark Hicks

A pilot was injured after crashing his small plane Wednesday on Stellantis property in Auburn Hills, police said.

The 63-year-old made an emergency landing and crashed at the auto manufacturing site after experiencing engine trouble, the Police Department reported on Twitter.

The Detroit resident was transported to a hospital for minor injuries, police said.

No other occupants or vehicles were involved, police said.

The North American headquarters for Stellantis, the auto company formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, is near Chrysler Drive in Auburn Hills.

In a statement Wednesday, a representative told The Detroit News: "Stellantis confirms that a small plane went down at its Auburn Hills campus this afternoon. No employees were involved or injured. We have no further comment as the crash is currently under investigation."