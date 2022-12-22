Student brought gun to Waterford Township middle school, police say

An 11-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday after bringing a weapon to a Waterford Township school, police said.

Officers were called to Pierce Middle School around 11 a.m. after a classmate spotted what appeared to be a BB gun in a sixth grader's backpack, investigators said in a statement.

"Administrators located the student in question, searched that student’s locker and found a loaded 9mm handgun," according to the release.

"There was never any threat made to students or staff by the juvenile who brought the gun to school. The student who informed school officials of the gun is to be commended for their quick and decisive action, as are school officials for acting swiftly to bring this situation to a safe conclusion."

School officials alerted township officers, who transported the youth to the Police Department. The student was held at the Oakland County Children’s Village.

The incident remains under investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the information will be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The incident coincides with a rise in threats at schools across the region following the Oxford High School shooting in November 2021. The spike has led to criminal charges against alleged suspects and shaped how prosecutors pursue the cases.

This week, a 14-year-old girl was charged with making a false report of a terrorism threat involving Grosse Pointe North High School that prompted a lockdown.

In early December, a 17-year-old student was charged after bringing a gun to Ecorse High School.