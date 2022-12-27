Ex-football QB Jayru Campbell arrested after police standoff in Oakland Co.

A former Cass Tech football quarterback who went to jail in 2014 for body-slamming a security guard has been arrested after a standoff with police.

Jayru Campbell, who was also a quarterback for Ferris State University, is being held at the Oakland County Jail after a weekend incident at a psychiatric facility in Auburn Hills, according to media reports.

Campbell, who turns 26 Tuesday, live-streamed the skirmish with local police on his Facebook page. He posted two videos of the standoff.

In one of the videos, which is about 8-minute-plus long, Campbell is holding a little girl. Campbell has a daughter who was born in 2020.

But at about halfway through, there's a confrontation between Campbell and four police officers. One of the officers is carrying a riot shield that reads "Police AHPD" on it.

Warning: Video contains graphic language.

"I ain't playing with you (N-word) anymore," he said. He also appears to be wielding a pair of scissors. "Let's do it, my boy. Self-defense. I'm stabbing anything that comes through, bro."

Campbell is currently being held at the jail while he awaits charges and arraignment, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The office also said he was admitted to the jail on Christmas Day.

Campbell has a history of run-ins with police. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail on May 30, 2014, as a result of a misdemeanor assault charge and subsequent plea deal in connection with the fight with a high school security guard. The football star was 17 and a junior at the time.

He was arrested in his senior year after an incident with his girlfriend.

Campbell played for Ferris State until 2019 when an injury ended his career.

