Jayru Campbell charged as lawyer criticizes police response to Christmas incident

Former Cass Tech and college football player Jayru Campbell pleaded not guilty Wednesday to multiple felony charges of assault with a dangerous weapon following an altercation with police officers at an Auburn Hills hospital on Christmas Day.

During the hearing in Oakland County District Court on Wednesday, the former Ferris State University quarterback was arraigned on four felony counts and six misdemeanor charges, which all stem from a Christmas Day incident at Havenwyck Hospital that was live streamed on Campbell’s Facebook page.

Campbell's attorney Jeffrey McCarty shed light in court on the circumstances that led to the arrest.

Campbell appeared in Rochester Hills district court over video from the Oakland County Jail, where has been held since his arrest at the psychiatric facility in Auburn Hills on Sunday. Among the misdemeanors he was charged with were trespassing and disturbing the peace.

The former Ferris State University quarterback, who turned 26 while in jail this week, live streamed the Christmas Day skirmish with local police on his Facebook page. He posted two videos of the altercation.

In one of the videos, which is about 8 minutes long, Campbell is holding a little girl. Campbell has a daughter who was born in 2020.

But about halfway through the video, there's a confrontation between Campbell and four police officers. One of the officers is carrying a riot shield that reads "Police AHPD" on it.

McCarty, Campbell's lawyer, provided details about the incident at the hospital, saying his client had taken his 2-year-old daughter to the hospital on Christmas so she could see her mother.

“Obviously there’s much more than meets the eye than what the world saw by way of the Facebook live video,” McCarty said.

“I know Mr. Campbell, if he were here and he were speaking on his behalf, he’d want you to know this: He brought his daughter to see her mother on Christmas Day.”

According to the attorney, Campbell had called 911 himself after his efforts to have his daughter visit with her mom were unsuccessful.

“He called 911 when apparently that wasn’t going to happen,” McCarty explained. “He sought help … instead of a crisis intervention we saw an escalation.”

Campbell has a history of run-ins with police. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail on May 30, 2014, as a result of a misdemeanor assault charge and subsequent plea deal in connection with the fight with a high school security guard. The football star was 17 and a junior at the time.

He was arrested in his senior year after an incident with his girlfriend.

In court on Wednesday, McCarty was critical of the officers’ response to the Christmas Day altercation.

“I firmly believe none of those officers were placed in immediate harm. … That was the last thing Mr. Campbell wanted to do,” he argued about the four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Details from a police report read aloud in the courtroom indicated that the victims of the incident are listed as three police officers at the hospital and Campbell’s daughter.

Arguing in favor of granting bond, McCarty said Campbell’s life is firmly rooted in southeast Michigan and that the 26-year-old was currently training for football tryouts in March.

“He’s training and conditioning and getting ready for that experience … to further his dreams of playing professional football,” McCarty said.

According to the attorney, Campbell previously played for a franchise team in North Dakota and was currently looking to make a team in West Texas, the attorney said. Campbell has also been working as a carpenter and other jobs, McCarty said.

The court’s pretrial services recommended supervised release due to the defendant’s criminal history, which includes two active bench warrants, and concerns regarding possible mental health issues.

Oakland County District Court Judge Julie Nicholson set a $30,000 bond and other pretrial release restrictions for the Metro Detroit resident.

“Given the fact that you do have prior criminal history …, the court does find that you are high risk when it comes to whether or not you will appear for all court appearances,” Nicholson said, adding that the nature of the charges and past criminal history also indicated a potential safety risk.

In setting the bond, Nicholson stipulated that Campbell will be required to wear a GPS tether, submit to drug and alcohol testing, and participate in mental health and substance abuse assessments. The judge also required that Campbell not have any contact with his daughter. The former local football standout’s face sunk when the judge relayed the no-contact order.

A probably cause hearing has been set for Jan. 15, and the preliminary exam is set for Jan. 17.

Staff Writers Charlie Ramirez and Mark Hicks contributed.

kruble@detroitnews.com