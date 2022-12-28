Pontiac street renamed after local basketball star Frank Russell

Pontiac ― Friends and family of the late Frank Russell — a basketball star from a famous local basketball family who briefly played in the NBA before becoming a fixture in Pontiac and Oakland County youth initiatives — gathered Tuesday to commemorate the unveiling of a street named after him in his hometown.

Frank Russell Boulevard is the new name for Earlmoor near Nebraska.

“I feel exuberant, and also humbled that they thought of him enough to rename a street,” said Mary Russell, his wife of 53 years. “It also makes me feel it should have happened a long time ago because he’s been so active in the community.”

Russell died in September 2021. He was 72 and had recently contracted COVID-19, friends said.

Pontiac is where he and his family, who relocated from Tennessee, began their path to sports fame.

A member of the Detroit Mercy athletics Hall of Fame, Frank Russell was the brother of Campy Russell, who played at Michigan, and Walker Russell, who played at Western Michigan. All three brothers were drafted into the NBA.

Frank Russell, a shooting guard, excelled while playing at Pontiac Central High School.

After that, he spent one year attending Oakland Community College, officials said.

Russell planned to play at the University of Pacific in California until visiting what then was known as the University of Detroit. He saw the legendary Spencer Haywood play in a game and eventually chatted with Tom Villemure, Bob Calihan's assistant at the time, then changed his mind.

In three seasons with Detroit — playing for Jim Harding, whom he once called "arguably the best coach in America" — Russell had 1,188 points, seventh at the time he graduated. He averaged 15.5 points his first year, 15.8 his second and 16.2 as a senior.

The team also went from 7-18 to 18-6 in his three years, according to the University of Detroit Mercy Athletic Department. He was inducted in the Titans Hall of Fame in 2020, among a class of 15.

Drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the third round of the 1972 NBA Draft, Russell played 23 games in the NBA.

His best game was when he scored 11 against the Detroit Pistons at Cobo.

Russell returned to Detroit to finish his bachelor's degree in sociology and social work.

He then became a youth adviser in his hometown before attending law school at Texas Southern University.

After returning to Michigan, Russell founded the Youth Development Institute in Pontiac, chaired Oakland County's employment diversity council, and worked in human resources for the county for more than 30 years.

In 2013, he ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Pontiac.

Russell also founded the Pontiac News in 2007 and the Oakland Weekly News in 2013, all while staying involved in sports, sometimes on a volunteer coaching basis.