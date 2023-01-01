22-year-old pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Oakland Township

A 22-year-old Shelby Township man died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Oakland Township, and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office is seeking help to identify the driver.

Benjamin Kable was walking or possibly standing in the southbound lane of Rochester Road south of Whims Lane when the vehicle driving southbound struck him at 5:49 a.m. and then fled the scene, according to a police news release. A witness described the driver as female and of Asian descent. Police believe the vehicle is a 2012 to 2019 BMW 300 series model, possibly white in color.

Paramedics from the Oakland Township Fire Department pronounced Kable dead at the scene after an evaluation. Specifics on the fatal injuries weren't available. It's unknown whether drug or alcohol use by either the driver or Kable was a factor.

"A terrible crash like this is horrific enough, but to flee the scene and leave a person in the road like trash is unforgivable," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "We need the public's help finding this person."

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. Information leading to an arrest may result in an award up to $1,000.

