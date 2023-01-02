Oakland County offers discount radon testing in January

It's officially January, which means it's National Radon Action Month. Oakland County officials are encouraging people to start off the new year by testing their home for the colorless, odorless and tasteless gas.

To help members of the community take steps to keep their homes safe, radon test kits will be available for half off at all Oakland County Health Division Offices, where residents can pick up a kit for $5 all month long.

"Testing your home is the only way to know if you and your family are at risk of radon exposure, since you cannot see, smell, or taste radon," Oakland County Health Division officer Calandra Green said in a press release about the radon testing initiative.

Radon is a radioactive gas that occurs naturally in the environment, but can cause serious health effects. The chemical is one of the leading causes of lung cancer in the U.S., according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The cold winter months are ideal for radon testing because the gas tends to build up in homes as people keep their doors and windows shut.

The gas often seeps into homes through cracks in the floor or walls. Radon levels can also change over as houses settle or cracks form in the foundation. People are encouraged to test their homes for radon every two years.

According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, about 30% of homes in Oakland County that have been tested recorded elevated radon levels.

Oakland County residents can pick up their test kits at the health division's North Oakland Health Center in Pontiac and the South Oakland Health Center in Southfield. The Pontiac office is located at 1200 N. Telegraph, Building 34E and the Southfield office is located at 27725 Greenfield Road. The office hours for both locations are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who detects excess levels of radon should contact the county health department for information and resources.