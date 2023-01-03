Hazel Park police seek tips to find missing woman

Hazel Park police are seeking tips to find a 24-year-old woman missing since New Year's Eve.

Xtaviaa Weems was last seen Sunday near 15 Mile and Ryan in Sterling Heights, the police department said in a statement.

She "is without her phone or medications," according to the release. "She also suffers from short-term memory loss."

Weems is described as 5 feet tall, 112 pounds, with black hair in a braid dyed blue. She was last known to be wearing a blue Looney Tunes coat, dark polka dot leggings and black/orange Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hazel Park Police Department at (248) 542-6161, ext. 0.