Parole absconder charged with stealing $19K Rolex in Southfield

A Detroit man accused of stealing a gold Rolex from a Southfield jewelry store last month has been charged, police said Tuesday.

Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, was arraigned last week on a charge of first-degree retail fraud, a felony. A judge set his bond at $1,500 and scheduled his next court appearance for next week Wednesday, according to authorities.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison for the retail fraud charge.

Police accuse Allen of taking the watch, valued at about $19,500, on Dec. 13, 2022, from the Art Dial Watch store on Greenfield Road near Nine Mile Road.

A man wearing a red varsity jacket with tan sleeves and an "H" patch with a track and field logo on the front took the watch from the store, police said.

They said the suspect's jacket also had a "Champs H" logo patch across the back, a "2017 Champs" football patch on the left sleeve, and a football helmet with 17 on the right sleeve. The suspect was described as an African-American man with a mustache and short beard, about 25 years old and between six feet two inches and six feet four inches tall.

Not long after the theft, investigators said they believed the suspect was working with another man who was in the store at the time. That second man was wearing a black jacket and a blue surgical mask.

Officials said police arrested one of the men on Dec. 28 and they identified the other with help from the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Corrections. They also recovered the stolen Rolex at a pawn shop in Detroit.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Allen remains in custody. It also said that he is wanted on charges issued by courts in Detroit, Highland Park, and Eastpointe. The charges include driving with a suspended license, contempt of court, and expired vehicle registration.

Allen absconded from parole on Dec. 15, 2022, according to the state Department of Corrections. He was sentenced in 2016 to 1-10 years in prison after being convicted of receiving and concealing stolen property-second offense in Wayne County. The same year he was also sentenced to 6-15 years for second-degree home invasion in Jackson County.

It also said he served five years in prison after being sentenced in 2010 for receiving and concealing stolen property-motor vehicle.

