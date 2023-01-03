Warren man, 27, arrested in Ferndale for drag racing, carrying concealed weapon
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
A 27-year-old Warren man was arrested New Year's Day after police caught him drag racing and found a gun in his car, officials said Tuesday.
Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the suspect Sunday after they saw him speeding at 120 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, the driver told troopers he had a weapon in the vehicle's glove box.
Troopers then determined the suspect did not have a license to carry a weapon. They arrested him for carrying a concealed weapon and drag racing.
Officials said they have submitted the findings of the investigation to the county prosecutor's office for review and charges.
