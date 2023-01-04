NB I-75 closed at 9 Mile as crews clear crash scene

A crash has closed all lanes of northbound Interstate 75 at Nine Mile in Oakland County, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

The incident was reported around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday near I-696, Michigan State Police said in a statement on Twitter.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that during heavy rush hour traffic a pick-up truck driver made an improper lane change causing a four-vehicle crash," the post read. "One of the vehicles involved was a diesel tanker. The tanker was struck on one of the connections near the main hose and lost fuel covering 200 yards of freeway. At the same time, one of the other vehicles involved was hauling bricks, which spread across all lanes of travel."

Only minor injuries were reported in the crash, MSP said.

"A HAZMAT crew has been requested by MDOT for the clean up. Arrow Boards are being placed in the area and troopers will be clearing the scene," the agency tweeted around 8 p.m. "We are still looking at a three- to four-hour closure for clean up. MDOT will announce when the road reopens."