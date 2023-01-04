Tips sought in fatal Jan. 1 hit-and-run in Oakland Twp.

Authorities continue to search for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 22-year-old Shelby Township man early Sunday morning in Oakland Township, they said.

Investigators believe the driver is a woman of Asian descent in her mid-30s, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. They also believe the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run is a 2012-2019 BMW 300 Series model, possibly white, gray, or silver in color.

Police said the vehicle likely has damage to its hood and front bumper and is missing the right grille as well as part of the left grille.

Officials said Benjamin Kable was walking or possibly standing in the southbound lane of Rochester Road south of Whims Lane at 5:49 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle traveling south struck him and fled.

Kable was pronounced dead at the scene by medics from the Oakland Township Fire Department, according to the sheriff's office.

It is not known at this time if drugs or alcohol were used by either the driver or Kable prior to the crash, it also said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP. Information leading to a conviction may lead to a reward of up to $1,000.

