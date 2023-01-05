State police: Holly man shot self while cleaning gun Wednesday

A Holly man is recovering after shooting himself while cleaning a gun Wednesday at his home, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Grange Hall Road for a report of a possible suicidal subject, according to officials.

As they made their way to the home, troopers received information the person was a man who had shot himself in the leg while cleaning a firearm, police said. They arrived and the man's family members told them a wounded man was in the home's lower level.

Troopers found the man on the floor next to a bed. They saw a .380 handgun on the bed. They secured the weapon and medics tended to the man, putting a tourniquet on his leg. Medics then took the man to a hospital to be treated.

Meanwhile, troopers searched the area and found a magazine and a spent shell casing next to the bed.

Officials said they will submit a report to the county prosecutor's office for its review and to determine if any charges will be filed.

