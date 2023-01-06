Car sought in Oakland Township hit-and-run found

Oakland County Sheriff’s investigators on Thursday seized a car they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run last weekend of an MSU student in Oakland Township.

The BMW 3-Series sedan was found at a home not far from the crash scene at Rochester Road and Whims Lane, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard credited a concerned citizen with providing information that led to the finding.

"I knew the community would do everything they could to help us locate the driver involved in this tragic death,” he said. “We greatly appreciate when people step up and I am optimistic that we are headed down the right path."

The crash was reported around 5:49 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators believed a woman in her mid-30s was driving a light BMW 3-Series sedan from model years 2016-18 when it struck a pedestrian in the southbound lane of Rochester Road then fled.

It was not known if the victim, identified as 22-year-old Benjamin Kable of Shelby Township, had been standing or walking in the road, authorities said. The speed limit at the crash site is 50 mph.

An obituary for Kable said he was a student at Michigan State University, where he studied electrical engineering.

Kable was pronounced dead at the scene.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday in Troy, according to the Cremation Source website.