Detroit man, 29, charged in non-fatal New Year's Eve shooting in Ferndale

A Detroit man already on probation for a gun crime now faces an assault charge after he allegedly shot multiple times at a woman as she drove on a Ferndale street on New Year's Eve.

Bryant Kamin Davis, 29, was arraigned Thursday in 43rd District Court in Ferndale on a charge of assault with intent to murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. A magistrate set his bond at $250,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for next Thursday.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the assault with intent to murder charge.

Officials said a 27-year-old Oak Park woman came to the Ferndale Police Department at about 3:20 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, to report a shooting. She said the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Leroy near Woodward Avenue and Nine Mile Road.

Police investigated and determined the woman was driving at the reported location when another person fired multiple shots into her vehicle and fled, they said. No injuries were reported.

Detectives developed a suspect and presented their findings to the county prosecutor's office, which authorized an arrest warrant.

On Wednesday, a county task force that hunts for fugitives arrested the suspect, identified as Davis, without incident, police said.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Davis was sentenced in 2021 to a maximum of two years probation for pleading guilty to carrying a concealed weapon without a license in 2020. He was set to be discharged from probation in August 2023.

