Oak Park student shot after basketball game, suspect detained

Oak Park — An Oak Park Schools student was shot multiple times following a high school varsity basketball game Friday night. The student was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to a news release from the Oak Park Department of Public Safety.

Police began receiving 911 calls about a shooting in the area around Oak Park High School at 9:10 p.m. on Friday. Officers responded to the scene and found the victim in addition to a suspect. The suspect was detained and officers recovered a handgun, the department said in the news release.

"Our officers responded swiftly and were able to detain a suspect in this terrible incident," Oak Park Public Safety Director Steve Cooper said in the news release. "Our priority is always the safety of our community and we will continue to work closely with Oak Park Schools, and all other districts within the City of Oak Park, to ensure the highest safety for all."

Further investigation revealed that there was a physical altercation between the victim and a group outside of the high school after the basketball game. The suspect allegedly took out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the victims, police said.

The victim is not an Oak Park resident but does attend the Oak Park Schools NOVA Academy. The suspect is not an Oak Park student or resident, police said.

"Friday night’s incident is tragic and unnecessary. The support of Oak Park remains with the victim, their family, and the entire Oak Park schools community" Oak Park City Manager Erik Tungate said in the news release. "I am proud of our Oak Park public safety team for their diligent work on this. The City of Oak Park and its employees remain committed to creating a safe community for all."

Police said the case will be presented to Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald to authorize charges. The shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information about it should contact the Oak Park Public Safety Investigation Bureau at (248) 691-7511 or (248) 691-7513.

