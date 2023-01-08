22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says

The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found.

Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to a New Year's Eve party with friends, his father Michael Kable said. He tried to take an Uber home but was kicked out of the car on Rochester Road in Oakland Twp for an unknown reason, Kable said.

"Where she kicked him out, it was on Rochester road, a very bad spot," Kable said. "There's no streetlights, there's no sidewalk, you know very minimal of any shoulder. He actually texted his friends that she was kicking him out, 'looks like I'm walking from here.'"

Shortly after he got out of the Uber, Kable was standing or possibly walking in the southbound lane of Rochester Road south of Whims Lane when a vehicle driving south hit him at 5:49 a.m., according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, which police believe is a light BMW 3-Series sedan from model years 2016-18, then fled the scene. The speed limit on Rochester Road where the crash happened is 50 mph, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"It's sad because he did the right thing, you know, he tried to take an Uber home and it's just unfortunate that they dropped him off in such an unsafe place," Kable said.

A witness driving in the other direction saw the hit-and-run, Kable said. When police arrived Benjamin, Ben or BK, as he was known by friends and family, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oakland County Sheriff's investigators seized a car they believe was involved in the hit-and-run on Thursday. The car, a BMW 3-Series sedan, was found at a residence near the crash scene after a concerned citizen submitted a tip. A person of interest also has been identified, but no arrests have been made as of Saturday.

Investigators initially believed a woman in her 30s of Asian descent was driving the vehicle that hit and killed Kable, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Jan. 1.

Ben grew up in Rochester and graduated from Rochester High School in 2018, his father said. He played football but was most fond of wrestling and was in the MMA club at MSU. Ben enjoyed video games but also always loved outdoor activities like hunting and fishing. Most recently he had taken up blacksmithing in his parent's garage. He was finishing his degree in electrical engineering.

"Ben was just a joy," Kable said. "He was full of life. He had a very infectious smile, a smart kid, funny. He could have a subtle sense of humor at times. His life was cut short and just at the beginning when things were really going well and in his direction."

Ben was the second youngest of six children, with three brothers and two sisters, Kable said. He also had a close circle of lifelong friends from Rochester.

"Ben was always like a protector of his friends," Kable said. "We called him the gentle giant, very strong but a nice kid."

Ben's funeral took place on Friday at the Kensington Church in Troy and Kable said close to 600 people attended with standing room only.

The Sheriff's investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the hit-and-run can contact CrimeStoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

"If anyone knows anything or knows anything about the location the car was in, just contact the sheriff's department," Kable said. "Hopefully we'll get some closure if they can find the person involved."

hmackay@detroitnews.com