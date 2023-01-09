Metro Detroit 'Hockey Doc' set to be in court this week

Zvi Levran, known as "Hockey Doc" in youth hockey circles in Metro Detroit, is scheduled to appear in court this week on 25 sexual assault charges.

Reports of sexual abuse started coming forward in October of last year when a 19-year-old man accused Levran, 66, of sexual assault. A court appearance scheduled in West Bloomfield for Monday was adjourned after Levran's defense attorney Joseph Lavigne asked the judge for more time to subpoena records about another medical provider mentioned in the medical records of a complainant.

Levran is scheduled to appear Wednesday in a Farmington Hills court for a pre-exam conference, as well as to be arraigned on three new criminal sexual conduct charges that were filed on Friday by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

In the last 20 years, Levran was the team doctor for the Farmington United Hockey team for several seasons and had affiliations with coaching or medical care for school hockey teams including St. Mary's Preparatory High School in West Bloomfield Township and Novi High School.

Farmington Hills Police established a 24-hour tip line for individuals to call in any reports of suspected criminal activity by Levran. Near the end of 2022, Farmington Police Chief Jeff King told The Detroit News over 40 tips have been called into the tip line at (248) 871-2610.

Tips have come in from around the state, as well as from North Carolina, Minnesota, Arizona, California, Georgia and Canada, King said.

Levran has been licensed to practice medicine at one point or another in several states including Michigan, Ohio, Iowa, Minnesota and Georgia.

