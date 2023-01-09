Oak Park closes two schools after weekend shooting

Two Oak Park schools were closed on Monday following a weekend attack on a student who was shot multiple times after a high school varsity basketball game.

Oak Park Schools officials announced that Oak Park High School and Nova Academy, which educates students in grades 3-12, would be closed Monday as the district and police continue to investigate the incident, according to a district statement on Twitter.

Staff were expected to report to buildings on Monday, and both buildings were scheduled to reopen to students on Tuesday. The district said trauma and grief counselors will be available.

Police began receiving 911 calls about a shooting in the area around Oak Park High School at 9:10 p.m. on Friday. Officers responded to the scene and found the victim.

The student remains in stable condition, district officials said Monday. Oak Park public safety officers apprehended four individuals in connection with the attack and they remain in custody, according to the district. Three of the students attend a Southfield high school and one attends a Redford high school.

Police said a physical altercation occurred between the victim and a group outside of the high school after the basketball game. The suspect allegedly took out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the victims, police said.

The victim is not an Oak Park resident but does attend the Oak Park Schools NOVA Academy.

