Farmington Hills 'Hockey Doc' now facing 25 sexual assault charges

Youth hockey doctor Zvi Levran was arraigned on three more criminal sexual conduct charges Wednesday, the latest in the investigation into reports of sexual assault by the Metro Detroit urologist.

Levran, 66, of Farmington Hills had already been facing 20 charges of criminal sexual conduct in the Farmington Hills court he appeared in Wednesday, as well as two charges in a West Bloomfield court.

Reports of sexual abuse have been coming to light since October of last year when a 19-year-old man reported to Farmington Hills police that Levran had assaulted him at the doctor's home office.

Since then, Farmington Hills police report receiving more than 40 tips of reported criminal activity by Levran on their 24-hour tipline at (248) 871-2610. Reports have come from around the state as well as North Carolina, Minnesota, Arizona, California, Georgia and Canada.

Levran's attorney entered another not guilty plea for the new charges Wednesday. Levran has pleaded not guilty to all the charges he's facing and is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Levran was previously involved in several youth hockey teams as team doctor, as well as coaching. He was involved with the Farmington United Hockey team, St. Mary's Preparatory High School in West Bloomfield Township and Novi High School.

The next court date in Levran's case in Farmington Hills is set for Feb. 28.

