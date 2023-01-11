Reward offered for tips on fatal shooting Tuesday in Pontiac

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who shot and killed a man Tuesday in Pontiac, officials said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the 31-year-old victim was found at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane near Walton Boulevard and Giddings Road. The man had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

