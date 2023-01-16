Body found in burning vehicle Saturday on I-75 in Oakland Co.

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found early Saturday in a burning vehicle near Interstate 75 and Dixie Highway in Oakland County.

Troopers were called at about 5:50 a.m. by Springfield Township firefighters to the scene of a fire, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to the area for a report of a brush fire but discovered it was a vehicle in flames when they arrived.

After they extinguished the fire, they found a body inside and called state police, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim had been driving north on I-75 but lost control of the vehicle, went off the roadway, and crashed into a tree before the car caught fire.

Officials said the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the victim.

State police investigators ask anyone with information about the crash or the victim to call the agency's Metro North Post at (248) 584-5740.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez