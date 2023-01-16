Man accused in Birmingham purse snatching arrested in Nevada

A man who allegedly snatched a woman's purse from her as she walked down a Birmingham sidewalk earlier this month was arrested in Nevada, police said.

The alleged theft happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, according to authorities.

They said the woman was walking west on the sidewalk on Harmon Street near Old Woodward when an unknown man ran up from behind her and then wrapped his arms around her. The two struggled but the man grabbed her purse and ran north. Investigators said no weapons were shown or implied.

Investigators said the thief later used the victim's credit cards at multiple locations in nearby communities.

Detectives working with other law enforcement agencies developed a suspect. Police then submitted their findings to the county prosecutor's office, which issued a felony warrant for unarmed robbery and stealing a financial transaction device.

During their investigation, police learned the suspect had traveled to Nevada. They requested help from the Las Vegas Police Department and the FBI. Authorities in Nevada arrested the suspect, who is awaiting extradition to Michigan.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez