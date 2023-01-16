Pontiac mom, 2 young kids, died of hypothermia in a field, sheriff says

Pontiac — A 35-year-old mother and two of her children found dead in a field in Pontiac on Sunday afternoon died of hypothermia, a tragedy that underscores the country's mental health crisis, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said Monday.

Bouchard said Monica Cannady and her young sons, Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, had been spotted wandering the area without winter clothing on in the days leading up to their deaths.

Cannady's family said she was suffering from an ongoing mental health crisis, Bouchard said.

“This tragedy was based in a mental health crisis,” Bouchard said at a press conference on Monday afternoon, explaining that their deaths were “fundamentally evidentiary of the breakdown of our mental health system in America.”

The mom on Sunday took the children to the field and told them to lie down. She and the sons did not wake up. The 10-year-old daughter woke up and went to a nearby home to get help, Bouchard said.

The girl is hospitalized in stable condition, the sheriff said.

At the press conference, Bouchard called on state and federal leaders to step up and urged officials to provide communities with non-encumbered grants that could be used to help address the need for more mental health resources.

“We’re seeing death everyday as a result of the mental health crisis in this country and it sure would be nice if Lansing and Washington tuned in on it,” Bouchard said, noting throughout the press conference that despite the work the county has done to provide mental health resources, many of the programs remain underfunded as mental health resources have been cut in recent decades.

“We have some of the best partnerships in the country… but there could be so much more and this is evidence of it.”

According to the sheriff and deputies involved in the investigation, the woman’s family began noticing changes in recent weeks and became concerned on Friday when Cannady showed up at her mother's home with the children, both sons and the 10-year-old daughter survived.

Family members told investigators that Cannady was exhibiting signs of paranoia and believed someone was trying to kill her and that everyone around her was involved, the sheriff said. When family members tried to persuade her to get psychiatric help, she reportedly refused and fled with the children.

In 2021, the children's father was murdered, according to police. Bouchard said investigators did not yet have a sense of what might have sparked Cannady's mental health crisis, but acknowledged that providing support for crime victims was important.

"Again, that goes to resources. I would love to be able to assign follow up to everybody that's ever been a victim of a serious crime," he said. "...when you're a mom with three kids and the father of your kids has been murdered and you've got things going on, there needs to be more integration of those services. "

Over the weekend, the family was seen wandering the area. Law enforcement received several calls related to a woman and children walking without winter clothing, but according to Bouchard, officers weren't able to locate them.

“Over the course of a couple of days we actually had been getting calls about a woman and kids not dressed appropriately for the conditions. Deputies would go there, look all through the area and couldn’t find anybody,” Bouchard said.

“We later learned from the surviving daughter that she had told her kids that anytime anybody approached to run.”

While an autopsy concluded the deaths were accidental, Bouchard noted that he would also qualify them as “preventable.” Out of the tragedy, the Sheriff said the community would push conversations around how to access available resources and encouraged people to have “tough conversations” and to seek out help when a loved one appears to be experiencing mental health issues.

At the press conference on Monday, other city officials also spoke to the importance of addressing the mental health crisis and encouraged community members to seek help from available services.

"We have to start having candid conversations about mental health, especially in the African-American community," said Pontiac City Councilperson Melanie Rutherford.

Rutherford represents District 1 which encompasses the southwest side of the city where the events took place.

“Tn the past, we were not always taught that mental health is an asset.Sometimes you're mislabeled when you call, sometimes you're scared, or in the past you've been shunned when you say you're having a mental health crisis,” she said.

“What I believe is when you start having real conversations and making mental health a normal conversation, that's how you can change the community.”

Oakland Community Health Network's Chief Operating Officer Adam Jenovai stressed that the county has resources that are available, regardless of whether or not someone has health insurance.

Jenovai provided two numbers for people to call when their experiencing mental health issues, saying people can access assistance through the non-emergency crisis line at 248-464-6363 or they can call the customer service number at 800-341-2003. According to the health officer, the customer service line is available to anyone at any point who wants to talk about something going on in their life, with dedicated trained staff ready to provide support and resources.

Support is also available through an organization called Common Ground, which is partnered with the county to provide mental health resources. Common Ground's offices are open 24/7 and located at 1200 N. Telegraph just behind the County Health Department building. The organization's mobile health team manager Kristin Blevins said people can call or visit for help and that staff will help people access and navigate the available resources.

