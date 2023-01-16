'United We Walk' celebrates MLK's life and legacy with march

The Detroit News

More than 300 people gathered Sunday to celebrate the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., sharing music and poetry and marching together on what would have been the civil rights activist's 94th birthday.

The United We Walk event, held annually by the West Bloomfield School District, sought to celebrate not only what King had accomplished during his life but also, as the 60th anniversary of his famous "I Have A Dream" speech approaches, what still can be done to make the world a better place, organizers said.

"He gave his speech 60 years ago, but we have an obligation to keep the dream alive today," said Jennifer Graham, chairperson of the United We Walk Committee and a third-grade teacher in the district. "It is very important that we don't let that message from 60 years die.

"We have to keep that dream alive by bringing everyone together, just as we are right now. This is what the world should be a representation of, everyone working together toward common issues."

The theme for the event was "I Have a Dream ... 1963-2023" to celebrate the six decades since King gave what many consider his most famous speech during the March on Washington. The event Sunday began with a performance from the West Bloomfield High School jazz ensemble, who played songs chosen to honor King's life. Students also shared poems about what King's dream meant to them.

Service projects allowed donors to offer gently used books as well as canned food and diapers. Participants also could sign up to become bone marrow donors or to paint "peace rocks," which will be used to decorate the West Bloomfield Township Library.

The cornerstone of the event was a march, where students from the district and community members held signs and walked together. The march typically takes place on the street outside the building but instead was held in the parking lot this year for safety reasons, Graham said.

The march was not long, but more than 250 people took part in the event.

For Kamryn Thach, 9, a fourth grader in the school district, and her mom, Tiffany Thach, it was a moving experience in which to commemorate King.

"I came because it seemed fun," Kamryn said after the walk. "It was very inspirational."

Tiffany said it was important to bring her daughter so Kamryn can have a better understanding of what King accomplished in his life and how it could be celebrated.

"It was only a minute piece of the distances he walked, but I think it's important to understand the historic piece of this," Tiffany Thach said. "It's important to have that experience and to march like he did in our own way."