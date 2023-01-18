Birmingham schools probes racist text messages exchanged between students

Birmingham Public Schools officials and police are investigating "a racist text message exchange between students" at Groves High School.

School officials said they became aware of the messages over the weekend in a letter sent to parents Sunday.

"The text exchanges include derogatory and racial-based language toward the Black/African-American student population," the letter said. "We stand firmly saying the behavior and comments displayed are unacceptable."

They also said the messages were exchanged in a private chat via social media.

The Oakland County district, which has roughly 7,500 students, said it is working with police to investigate the matter and school officials are also conducting their own investigation.

"Most importantly, as we address this matter, we will continue to make certain that we have a safe environment when students return to school on Tuesday," the letter said.

"While this incident is disappointing, it does not reflect the conduct of the vast majority of students in our district," the statement also said. "We will update the Groves community as we gain more insight into the matter. To be clear, racial slurs and threats will not be tolerated."

Groves High School is located in Beverly Hills.

