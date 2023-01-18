Developer plans to save 'iconic' 1885 Lake Orion cottage, but demolishes another

An Auburn Hills-based developer is changing its plans for a housing development in Lake Orion and will restore one of the village's "iconic" Queen Ann Victorian homes rather than demolishing it, but critics call the move "calculated."

The home, located at 302 S. Broadway, was built in 1885. It was a single-family home for several decades before it became an office space, according to Dominic Moceri, executive project manager of Moceri Companies. The yellow exterior with rust-colored trim features a turret and is one of the most recognizable buildings in the village, Moceri said.

It will be moved about 200 feet to the north end of Moceri’s property and renovated but the original exterior condition will remain the same, Moceri said.

“We're going to move that property, that home, on our property and it's going to be a leasable residence for the community,” Moceri said. “The feedback we were receiving from the community… we knew that it was important to everybody and we just decided do the right thing.”

The plan to save the cottage comes after Moceri received unanimous approval in October from the village planning commission to begin work on two development projects. Approval of a third development along the lake was delayed at the time because it involves a marina.

Moceri's initial $90 million development plans called for demolishing several existing cottages, including the Queen Ann home, but that drew strong opposition from the Lake Orion community, including HGTV's "Rehab Addict" star Nicole Curtis.

Curtis, a Lake Orion native, argued the homes set for demolition have historic value and could be saved.

"We have suggested numerous times that they could build this entire development around the standing historic sites," Curtis said.

Moceri contends that none of the homes earmarked for demolition have been classified as historic by Orion Township, Oakland County or the National Register of Historic Places and that they were in various states of decay. Still, Moceri said they knew the community was upset about the Queen Ann home being demolished and they had "always wanted to move it."

Earlier this month, Moceri sought administrative approval to amend its site plan and restore the Queen Ann home. Meanwhile, the Darling Cottage, one of the first homes built in Lake Orion in 1884, was demolished. Moceri plans to replace the Darling Cottage with three luxury single-family homes that will be for sale when completed.

Curtis said the announcement that Moceri was saving the Queen Ann home was strategically timed.

“Coincidentally, Moceri puts out a press release that they're saving a home, as they called in a demolition team and took down the original home, the Darling Cottage, in Lake Orion without notice to the public without salvaging any of the architectural details out of the home,” Curtis said. “ I think it's no coincidence. That's a good PR move.”

Curtis said the Darling Cottage could have been deconstructed by architectural salvage companies and its building materials, such as radiators, original hardwood floors, bricks and trim could have been reused. She was disappointed that Moceri did not salvage or recycle any materials.

“That entire structure of solid building materials that could have been reused went into a landfill,” Curtis said. “Building materials that could have easily been salvaged out of the Darling Cottage were simply swiped away… things like radiators, which are metal that can easily be recycled, not salvaged. All the wood trim from the 1880s.”

Moceri claims otherwise and said they worked with a previous resident of the Darling Cottage and allowed her to salvage some elements.

“She was able to go into the home and salvage tile that she wanted out of the bathrooms,” Moceri said. “We took out some of the stair banisters for her to use, cabinet doors, interior doors and such.”

The Darling Cottage was previously owned by the parents of Riva Beatty, a Lake Orion native. Beatty also said Moceri’s announcement that they were saving one cottage while demolishing another was calculated.

“Dominic Moceri called me last week and offered entry to the Darling Cottage to salvage some antique tile,” Beatty said. “In exchange, he asked me to have Nicole (Curtis) cease fire on social media and she did. I was given his word that if she did, everything would be deconstructed and time would be given for this to take place. I was beyond shocked to arrive Thursday and see the house (still very much intact) being demolished.”

Curtis said she will continue to be very vocal and advocate for Moceri's developments to be built around the existing homes.

The Queen Ann home is the third that Moceri has agreed to restore in Lake Orion. The Italianate House at Atwater Street and Broadway and the Sutherland Home at 189 Flint St. also willl be reconstructed and enhanced.

Moceri has also offered to preserve a log cabin on the property at the intersection of Heights Road and M-24 by moving it to a public site. They are still looking for public partners to work with on that project, Moceri said.

“I've had a couple of private people want it for their own property, but I don't feel that's the best move," Moceri said. "I think that it needs to be for all the public to enjoy.”

Moceri would cover the cost of moving the cabin, similar to how they are moving the Queen Ann Victorian home, which is "exponentially" more expensive than demolition, he said.

Curtis said that all the homes slated for demolition can be moved and she has volunteered her team to assist with this in the past and has been told that it is impossible by Moceri.

"It's always possible," Curtis said. "It's just disappointing... I think it was a sad day for Lake Orion, losing the first house that defined our little tiny village."

