Downed power lines cleared from I-696; lanes reopen

Mark Hicks

More than five hours after a power line mishap, a stretch of Interstate 696 has reopened to traffic, state officials said.

"The wires are off the freeway," Michigan State Police reported on Twitter around 10:45 p.m. "Thanks for your patience."

For hours, the Michigan Department of Transportation had closed all westbound lanes at Interstate 75, the eastbound lanes at Woodward, as well as the northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to I-696.

Troopers were dispatched to the freeway near Bermuda around 5 p.m. for a down power line across all lanes of traffic, Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

"One vehicle was struck by the down power line, which caused damage to the vehicle, but no injuries were reported," the agency tweeted. "DTE is currently in route to the scene to assist with the power line."

Diane Cross, a spokeswoman for MDOT, said the lines belong to ITC. The independent electricity transmission company is based in Novi, according to its website.

ITC representatives did not respond to a request for comment on the incident.