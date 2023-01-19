Police probe tainted marshmallows found in Farmington Hills

Farmington Hills police are investigating a string of incidents involving tainted marshmallows found in the city with tack nails or fishing hooks embedded.

The pieces were placed in the front yards of homes near Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane near 14 Mile and Farmington roads in the last eight months, the department said in a statement.

The first incident was reported in May in the 30000 block of Hunters Whip Lane, followed by another in December in the 33000 block of Heritage Hills Drive.

The other two were reported this week: Sunday in the 34000 block of Glouster Circle and Wednesday at the intersection of Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane.

"At this time, it is suspected that these marshmallows are being placed on the ground to attract and cause harm to area pets and or wildlife," police said Thursday. "To date, the department is not aware of any animals or individuals being harmed by these marshmallows."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at (248) 871-2610.