AG: Detroit man sentenced for stealing $20,000 from Comerica Bank accounts

Pontiac — A Detroit man has been sentenced for obtaining people's Comerica account numbers and stealing more than $20,000 from their bank accounts, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Kevin Adolph, 27, worked with a Comerica Bank teller in Novi, Britnie Miah, to get customers' account numbers and steal money from them, according to a press release from the Attorney General's Office. Miah was sentenced to two years of probation in December after pleading guilty to two counts of identity theft.

Adolph was sentenced Wednesday to two to 20 years in prison for conducting a criminal enterprise.

Adolph and Miah were caught after one Comerica customer raised concerns that someone was trying to access her online bank account without her permission, according to the press release. Between June and August 2018, they took $20,000 from customers.

Adolph tried to take an additional $88,000 from bank accounts but was caught by the bank's security before the money could be taken, according to the press release.

“Having your identity and savings compromised is a painful experience no one should have to go through — especially when you’re entrusting a financial institution to protect your privacy,” AG Dana Nessel said in a press release. “My office remains committed to ensuring Michiganders are not taken advantage of by bad actors. I will continue to work with local officials to protect our residents from dishonest practices.”

