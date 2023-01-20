Detroit woman, 25, charged with stealing mail in Troy

A Detroit woman accused of stealing mail from Troy residents has been charged, police said Thursday.

Khaira Howard, 25, was charged Thursday in 52-4 District Court in Troy with five counts of receiving and concealing stolen property worth various amounts, two counts of possession of stolen financial transaction devices and driving with a suspended license, according to authorities.

One of the counts of receiving and concealing stolen property is a felony that carries a 10-year penalty. Two others have a prison sentence of up to 5 years. The remaining two are misdemeanors because the property was valued at less than $200. The possession of a stolen financial transaction device, or credit card, is a felony punishable by up to 4 years in prison. Driving with a suspended license is a misdemeanor.

A judge set her bond at $141,000 and scheduled her next court appearance for Thursday.

Police said they arrested Howard on Monday.

Officers responding to complaints about mail theft in the area of Crooks and Big Beaver road were on patrol when they saw a woman opening mailboxes and removing mail, they said.

The officers stopped the woman as she was driving in the area and identified her as Howard. After investigating, they found numerous pieces of mail for Troy residents in her vehicle as well as personal checks and credit cards in other people's names.

