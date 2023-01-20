Teen dies in crash with school bus in Highland Township

A Highland Township teen was killed Thursday after turning left in front of a school bus, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials Friday identified the victim as Jordan James Shenberger, 16, a Lakeland High School student.

Huron Valley Schools confirmed Shenberger's death in a post on its official Facebook page Friday.

"Please keep our school community in your thoughts as we mourn the loss of 16-year-old Lakeland student Jordon Shenberger," it said. "Counseling support for students and staff will be available as needed."

According to a preliminary investigation, Shenberger was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt north on Duck Lake Road at about 2:10 p.m. Thursday when his car was struck by a Huron Valley Schools bus after he turned left in front of it. At the time, the bus was traveling east on Cooley Lake Road, police said.

Investigators said Shenberger was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash at the scene.

Police said he was wearing a seatbelt as was the school bus driver. The bus driver, 62, was not injured.

They also said there were two passengers on the bus, a 29-year-old male and an 18-year-old male. Neither were wearing seatbelts but were not injured.

Officials said it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

