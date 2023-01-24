Funeral scheduled for Pontiac mother and children who froze to death

Pontiac — Private funeral services have been scheduled for a Pontiac woman and her two young sons who froze to death in a field last weekend.

The services for Monica Cannady and her sons, Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, are private but a public visitation is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at the Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home in Pontiac, 268 N. Perry.

Cannady and her sons died of hypothermia and were found on Jan. 15 after they laid down in a field near the 200 block of Branch Street. Cannady's 10-year-old daughter survived and went to a nearby home to get help when the rest of her family did not wake up.

Before their deaths, the family was seen walking around their neighborhood without coats or proper winter clothing on Saturday but law enforcement was unable to find them after concerned citizens reported it.

Cannady had also been experiencing mental health issues and concerned family members were trying to get her psychiatric care on Friday when she showed up at her mother's door with her children shivering. Cannady reportedly fled with her children after having an argument with her mother.

hmackay@detroitnews.com