Illinois man, 18, arrested in stabbing of Springfield Twp. girl, 14

A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after an Illinois man allegedly stabbed her multiple times when she refused to have sex with him, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

She was undergoing surgery Wednesday morning, officials said.

Police said the suspect, 18, was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed the Springfield Township girl whom he met online. They said investigators are seeking attempted murder charges against the suspect from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

The suspect is being held at the Oakland County Jail awaiting arraignment, they also said.

According to a preliminary investigation, deputies were called at about 12:11 a.m. to a home in the 6000 block of North Bay in Springfield Township for a report of a young girl stabbed multiple times.

Deputies arrived and found the victim on the floor of the home, bleeding from several stab wounds to her back and mid-section, they said.

Investigators said the girl's parents were not home at the time of the incident. However, a younger sibling of hers was home and asleep when it happened, they said.

Officials said the girl called her parents to tell them what happened and they rushed home. They called 911 to get help.

The girl later told deputies she met the suspect through social media and he told her he was coming to Michigan from Monmouth, Ill., to visit her. Police said the suspect arrived at the home and became angry when he learned they were not going to engage in sexual activity. He then fled but called 911 and spoke to dispatchers for the Waterford Township Police Department. A police officer found the suspect and arrested him without incident. He was then turned over to sheriff's deputies.

Deputies said the suspect stabbed the girl multiple times with an 8-inch knife he purchased Tuesday in White Lake Township. He also admitted to investigators that he was angry the girl would not have sex with him and stabbed her.

