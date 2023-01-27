Illinois man, 18, charged in stabbing of Springfield Twp. girl, 14

An Illinois man accused of stabbing a 14-year-old Springfield Township girl multiple times after she refused to have sex with him has been charged with assault, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Julian Antonio Pinedo, 18, was arraigned Friday in 52-2 District Court in Independence Township on a charge of assault with intent to murder, officials said.

A judge ordered Pinedo held on a $2 million bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Feb. 7.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the girl is recovering.

"The victim is stable and seems to be holding her own," he said in a statement. "We have taken an important step to hold the perpetrator accountable by arraigning him on serious charges today. I look forward to that proceeding."

According to authorities, Pinedo was arrested Wednesday. Deputies were called at about 12:11 a.m. to a home in the 6000 block of North Bay in Springfield Township for a report of a young girl stabbed multiple times.

They arrived and found the girl on the floor of the home, bleeding from several stab wounds to her back and midsection. Investigators said the girl's parents were not home at the time of the incident. However, a younger sibling of hers was home and asleep when it happened, they said.

Officials said the girl called her parents to tell them what happened and they rushed home. They called 911 to get help.

The girl later told investigators she met the suspect through social media and he told her he was coming to Michigan from Monmouth, Ill., to visit her.

Police said the suspect arrived at the home and became angry when he learned they were not going to engage in sexual activity. He fled but called 911 and spoke to dispatchers for the Waterford Township Police Department. An officer found the suspect and arrested him without incident. He was then turned over to sheriff's deputies.

