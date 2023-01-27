Man, 61, dead after head-on crash in Oakland Twp. Thursday

An Oakland Township man is dead after his vehicle crashed head-on into another car Thursday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said the crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 61-year-old man's 2000 Subaru Outback crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and was struck head-on by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. A 30-year-old Oakland Township man was driving the Chevy, officials said.

The Subaru's driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, they said. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to investigators. The other driver, who was wearing a seatbelt during the crash, was taken to a hospital where he is listed in serious, but stable condition.

Police are not releasing the deceased driver's name until they have notified his next of kin.

