Zekelman Holocaust Center offers free admission for remembrance day

The Detroit News

The Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills is waiving the admission fee to its museum Friday for International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Featuring the personal stories of Holocaust victims and survivors, the Holocaust Center aims to help visitors understand how the Holocaust happened and how genocides may be prevented in the future.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day marks the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Germany. Historians estimate around 1.1 million people perished in Auschwitz during the less than 5 years of its existence, according to auschwitz.org.

Officials for the center said the day and its museum are even more significant given the rise in antisemitism and the decline in living testimony as fewer and fewer Holocaust survivors remain.

"At the Zekelman Holocaust Center, we welcome everyone to learn the events that led to the extermination of European Jewry," Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld, CEO of the center said in a statement. "They come to understand that every individual person has the power to choose between evil and good and that by remembering the Holocaust, they are empowered to respond to hatred and intolerance in our world to create a better future."

A survivor of the Holocaust will speak at noon and a docent-led tour will be offered at 1 p.m.

The Zekelman Holocaust Center is open Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located at 28123 Orchard Lake Road.

Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for senior citizens and college students, and $5 for students.