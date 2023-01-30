1 dead in head-on crash Sunday in White Lake Twp.

A 41-year-old White Lake Township man died Sunday after his SUV crashed head-on with a pickup truck, police said.

Officers and firefighters were called at about 8 p.m. Sunday to a location on Bogie Lake Road near Cedar Island Road for a report of a crash, they said Monday.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Ford Escape was traveling south on Bogie Lake Road, veered left of the center line and entered the northbound lane of traffic, and crashed with a Dodge Ram pickup.

Investigators said the driver of the Escape, its sole occupant, died on impact. The pickup truck's driver and sole occupant, a 38-year-old White Lake Township woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

They also said the investigation is ongoing.

