Oakland Co. deputies seek tips on missing Pontiac man, 37

A Pontiac man is missing after walking away from a hospital Sunday and authorities are asking the public for help to find him.

Jacob Vincent-Perez Longoria, 37, disappeared shortly before 11 p.m Sunday after walking away from the McLaren Oakland Hospital while holding a blanket and wearing only a hospital gown and socks, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Hospital security told deputies he left the hospital and ran towards Huron Street.

The hospital is located in downtown Pontiac at the intersection of Huron Street and Mill Street.

Officials said witnesses reported seeing a man matching his description in the area of Perry and Fairgrove streets, which is less than half a mile northeast of the hospital, about 45 minutes after he was reported missing. However, he was not seen after that, they said.

The sheriff's office said deputies searched the area of Perry and Fairgrove with canine units and a drone Sunday night and into Monday morning but were not able to locate the missing man.

Longoria is 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about him or his whereabouts should call 911.

