Group seeks aid to help care for 133 dogs rescued from dogfighting ring

A local nonprofit is asking for donations to help provide care for more than 130 dogs it recently rescued, all believed to be part of a massive dogfighting ring.

Bark Nation, a Ferndale-based nonprofit that was created to subdue canine cruelty, rescued 133 dogs in January from multiple locations in Detroit that were believed to be involved in a dogfighting scheme.

"We (Bark Nation) exist to support law enforcement in efforts like this. We have relationships with local, state, and federal law enforcement that contact us when they need our assistance," Jessica Brown, the organization's director, said.

The organization worked with police to remove the dogs, but declined to disclose where the dogs were rescued or the people involved in the dogfighting scheme.

"We have a national animal response unit, so we deploy people to assist law enforcement at situations like this and then we document and remove all of the dogs from the situations and care for them while they go through their cases," Brown said.

The Detroit Police Department didn't respond to requests for information about the dogfighting ring.

During the investigation, Bark Nation is providing canine medical care, which is the reason the nonprofit is asking for around $75,000 in donations. "We don't receive any funding... we rely solely on donations from supporters to keep our mission going and keep assisting," Brown said.

Once the investigation is completed, Bark Nation will find the dogs new homes.

"It's been rough for shelters everywhere, they're full. That's why Bark Nation exists. A lot of times in these cases, to ask animal control to take on 130 dogs that have to be held for an indefinite amount of time is very hard, they likely don't have the space or capacity to do so," Brown said.