Corewell lifts visitor restrictions imposed due to RSV

Visitor restrictions imposed due to a surge in respiratory virus cases have been lifted at Corewell Health East's eight hospitals Wednesday, officials said.

They said the restrictions were lifted because the number of cases of the virus and viral respiratory illnesses is down. It first imposed the restrictions in November because of the high number of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases across the state.

Under the change, which went into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, children 5 and under are now allowed to visit patients at all of the health system's hospital campuses. In addition, one healthy support person who has or is suspected of having COVID-19 may visit patients, starting Wednesday.

"Thank you to the community for their understanding when RSV cases increased dramatically in November," Nick Gilpin, director of infection prevention for Corewell Health East, said in a statement. "We know being surrounded by family and friends helps the recovery process, so we are glad to make these changes."

Still, Corwell Health East asks visitors to avoid coming to its hospital campuses if they have a cold, flu, or RSV symptoms, such as fever, cough, sneezing, running nose, or wheezing.

Visitation policies, meanwhile, will remain unchanged as it relates to those seeing patients who have or are suspected of having COVID. Two support people may alternate during the day, switching spots in the lobby or outside the hospital campus, up to three exchanges per day.

RSV is a common respiratory infection that causes cold-like symptoms.

Corewell Health has hospitals in Dearborn, Farmington Hills, Grosse Pointe, Royal Oak, Taylor, Trenton, Troy, and Wayne.

