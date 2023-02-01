Judge to issue ruling 'sooner rather than later' in Oxford shooting immunity case

An Oakland County judge heard oral arguments on Wednesday morning surrounding questions about governmental immunity protections for Oxford High School officials being sued over their actions during the 2021 school shooting that left four students dead.

Circuit Court Judge Mary Ellen Brennan said she would issue a ruling “sooner rather than later” about whether lawsuits brought by the victims’ family members against the school officials can proceed.

The governmental immunity statute is a key hurdle for the plaintiffs in the wrongful death cases, which accuse school officials of gross negligence.

Lawyers for the victims’ families have said their case meets the standards to deny governmental immunity. Attorneys defending the school, however, have moved to have the cases dismissed on the grounds that officials are protected by the state’s immunity law, requiring the judge to rule on the matter before the lawsuits can proceed further.

“The law favors a resolution on motions that invoke governmental immunity, for good reason, right out of the gate,” Brennan said from the bench on Wednesday. “If it applies, then everybody should be able to get on with things and the government shouldn’t be in litigation for months and months.”

Michigan governmental immunity law offers broad protections for officials accused of negligence for acts carried out during the course of their job, making it difficult for the state’s residents to sue public employees or agencies.

In recent legal filings and in court on Wednesday, the school’s defense attorney Timothy Mullins sought to have the cases thrown out, saying the claims do not meet the liability standards needed to overcome the governmental immunity law because the shooter, Ethan Crumbley, who has pleaded guilty to all charges in the attack, is the “proximate cause” of the students’ deaths.

Mullins said Crumbley’s actions were “the most immediate” cause of injury and called the shooter’s actions the “ultimate legal breach of duty.”

“The defendants (were) in no position to see that Ethan’s continued attendance at school would result in this murderous rampage,” Mullins argued.

The plaintiffs’ attorney Ven Johnson, who represents the families of multiple victims, pushed back saying the lawsuits have met the burden to overcome the governmental immunity statute.

“The pleadings before the court are sufficient as a matter of law to address the exceptions to governmental immunity as outlined, and especially with gross negligence and the proximate cause,” Johnson told the court on Wednesday.

“...For this court today to rule that the government tort liability act precludes us from filing this lawsuit would be, in our opinion, respectfully under the law, an error.”

Nearly a dozen lawsuits have been filed against the school and its officials since the November 2021 shooting, accusing school leaders of gross negligence and that they failed to take sufficient action to prevent the violence allegedly in the face of ample warning signs of the teen's potential for violence in the lead-up to his deadly rampage.

Crumbley pleaded guilty in October to all 24 criminal charges, including terrorism causing death and first-degree murder, which carry up to life in prison. The teen's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter. Crumbley and his parents have also been named in the lawsuits filed by the victims' families.