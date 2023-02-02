Police detain 6 students after brawl at Southfield school

A large brawl at a Southfield high school on Wednesday led police to detain six students, officials said.

School resource officers and security personnel responded to the fight in the cafeteria at the Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology around 1:15 p.m., police said in a statement.

"They observed several students actively fighting," according to the release. "During the process of gaining control of the situation, two students were tased, and a total of six detained."

As a result of the fight, one student sustained a minor injury to his hand, police said. Other injuries were not reported.

The students detained were transported to the Southfield Police Department then released to their parents or guardians, according to the release.

The case will be submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248)-796-5500 and reference case number 23-3407.