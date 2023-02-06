Man dies in ice sailing crash on Pontiac Lake

An Independence Township man died Sunday after an ice sailboat crash at the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area in White Lake Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Dan Erwin Campbell, 81, was piloting the 27-foot ice sailboat on the eastern most part of Pontiac Lake shortly before noon when the crash occurred about 100 yards from the shore, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

It is believed that Campbell's head hit the ice, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was wearing a helmet and face shield.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team was called to assist the White Lake Township police and fire crews, which took the original call on the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

