$1K reward for tips to find suspect who robbed, shot Pontiac store clerk

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering up to $1,000 for tips leading to a suspect who robbed and shot a store clerk Saturday in Pontiac.

Deputies were dispatched to a Boost Mobile store on Auburn Avenue around 6:43 p.m. on the report of a woman shot, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The 31-year-old told deputies a masked gunman entered the business and demanded money from the cash register, according to the release.

"The clerk gave the man the money and then he shot her in the abdomen before running away," investigators wrote.

The worker was hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-8, average weight, last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, tan pants, sunglasses and black boots.

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.